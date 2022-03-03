Watch
City of Tehachapi awarded grant to help build new park

“This is exciting for our community."
City of Tehachapi land
City of Tehachapi
Empty land intended to be made into a park in Tehachapi
City of Tehachapi land
Posted at 3:20 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 18:27:07-05

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Tehachapi was given a grant from the Caltrans Clean California program for a new park facility on Valley Boulevard.

The grant is $2,090,558 which the city intends to use for a one-acre park on a vacant piece of land owned by the city.

The park will have a 5-a-side soccer field, landscaping, shade trees, benches, bicycle racks, picnic tables, and parking.

“This is exciting for our community; we can take a dirt field and make it into something children and families can use thanks to this grant. I love when we can bring back our tax dollars from Sacramento and reinvest them into our community, said Mayor Phil Smith.

