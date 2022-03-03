City of Tehachapi awarded grant to help build new park

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Tehachapi was given a grant from the Caltrans Clean California program for a new park facility on Valley Boulevard.

The grant is $2,090,558 which the city intends to use for a one-acre park on a vacant piece of land owned by the city.

The park will have a 5-a-side soccer field, landscaping, shade trees, benches, bicycle racks, picnic tables, and parking.

“This is exciting for our community; we can take a dirt field and make it into something children and families can use thanks to this grant. I love when we can bring back our tax dollars from Sacramento and reinvest them into our community, said Mayor Phil Smith.