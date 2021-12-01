CityServe to host rent relief workshops

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — CityServe is holding workshops to help landlords and tenants apply for financial aid available through the state.

Landlords and tenants can receive 100% of past due rent from April 2020 until March 31 of this year.

"No one should lose their home because of the effects of the pandemic," said Karl Hargestam, Executive Director of CityServe.

"The process to get assistance can be complicated and overwhelming, so we make it easy by guiding them at the starting point so they get on the path to stay in their homes."

The first workshop will take place Wednesday in Tehachapi at 920 West Valley Boulevard.

The workshop begins at 10 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m.

Other workshops for December in Kern County include:

Friday, Dec. 3rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jesus Saves International, 425 S. Shafter Ave. in Shafter.

Monday, Dec. 6th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Canyon Hills Wasco, 600 Broadway St., in Wasco.

To start the application process, landlords and renters are encouraged to schedule an appointment online.