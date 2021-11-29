Clint Black, Lisa Hartman Black to perform at Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Country music icon Clint Black and his singer/actress wife, Lisa Hartman Black, are less than a month away from bringing their “Mostly Hits & The Mrs.” tour to the Bakersfield Fox Theater.

This is the first time the couple has toured together. The concert is set for 8 p.m. Dec. 17th with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online, or at the box office. The box office is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Add-on pre-show packages are available and include: Mostly Hits & The Mrs. Tour gift bag, Mostly Hits & The Mrs. tour lanyard, commemorative coffee mug and Clint Black’s Cowboy Coffee, and professional photo with the artists. All items to be picked up night of show and you must purchase a ticket to the show to purchase an add-on package.

“I’m so happy to be doing live concerts again,” Black said in a statement in June. “I’m even more excited to get to November, when Lisa and I will tour together. We have a very special show planned and can’t wait to take it on the road!”

Black has earned 22 No. 1 singles, a Grammy Award, and numerous CMA and ACM awards during his illustrious career.