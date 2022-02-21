Comedian John Mulaney coming to Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Comedian John Mulaney is coming to the Bakersfield Fox Theater on Tuesday, March 1st.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22nd online, at the Fox Theater box office, or by calling 661-324-1369.

The stand-up comedian has had several guest hosting appearances on "Saturday Night Live" as well as many comedy specials including 2018's "Kid Gorgeous" for which Mulaney took home a Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding writing for a variety special.

He also voiced Peter Porker/Spider-Ham in the animated movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

This will be a cell phone free event. Phones will be placed in a locked pouch that you'll keep throughout the show. You can use your phone only by returning to the pouch distribution tent at the entrance of the Fox Theater. Anyone caught using a cell phone during the show will be ejected. Also verification of fully COVID-19 vaccinated status or a pre-entry negative test result is required of all attendees. All those 18 and older must bring a photo ID. Attendees must also follow face mask rules.