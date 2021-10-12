Comedian Taylor Tomlinson coming to Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Comedian Taylor Tomlinson is coming to the Bakersfield Fox Theater on Feb. 25th, 2022.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15th but you can get tickets early with code "QUARTER" starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14th. VIP tickets include preferred seating and an one-on-one meet and greet with Tomlinson.

Tomlinson was named to Forbes’ 2021 class of 30 Under 30 and had her first hour-long special “Quarter-Life Crisis” debut on Netflix last March. She has also performed on

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "CONAN," Comedy Central's "Adam Devine's House Party," and Netflix’s "The Comedy Lineup."