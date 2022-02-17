Comedian Taylor Tomlinson heading to Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Comedian Taylor Tomlinson is headed to Bakersfield Fox Theater on Feb. 25th as part of her Deal With It Tour.

Tomlinson has received some big accolades including the New York Times adding her Netflix special “Quarter-Life Crisis" to their "Best of 2020" list and being named to Forbes' 2021 class of 30 Under 30.

Tomlinson continues to build on her ascent with two big projects reportedly in the works. First up is a new Netflix special "Look At You" set to debut on March 8th.

And according to Variety, Village Road show is planning a movie based on her life which Tomlinson will co-write with Taylor Tetreau. The film is set to be directed by Paul Weitz. Weitz is best known for co-directing "American Pie" and "About A Boy" with brother Chris Weitz. Paul has also directed "Fatherhood" starring Kevin Hart and won a Golden Globe for "Mozart in the Jungle."

Tomlinson has appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "CONAN," Comedy Central's "Adam Devine's House Party," and Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup. She also had a top-10 finish on Season 9 of NBC's "Last Comic Standing."

Tickets are on sale now online, at the Fox Theater's box office or by calling 661-324-1369. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. There are COVID-19 vaccination requirements for this event. You must either be fully vaccinated or have proof of a negative test before the event. VIP tickets that include a one-on-one meet-and-greet with Tomlinson are also available.

The Fox Theater's box office is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.