Community Action Partnership of Kern looks to highlight weatherization program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) is looking to show off services Friday that could help save residents money.

The organization wants to highlight its weatherization program which connects homeowners and renters with a home energy efficiency assessment.

The event is set for 11 a.m. at CAPK energy program, 300 19th st.

After CAPK identifies areas that can be improved, they'll pay to replace things like windows that don't fit, inefficient appliances, and old heating and air conditioners.

The goal is to reduce each family's utility bill and reduce energy usage during hot summers and cold nights.