Community Comes Together to Honor 9/11

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — From Bakersfield to Delano, Kern County is doing their part to ensure everyone has the opportunity to remember what took place 20 years ago.

A number of events have taken including a ceremony right at Bakersfield Fire Station 15 to make sure the community never forgets.

“20 years have passed since that clear blue sky morning turned into the darkest of nights, 20 years have passed since pure evil crumbled steel and concrete and robbed us of nearly 3,00 people. 20 years have come and gone, but still we will never forget,” said Kern County Fire Chief, Aaron Duncan.

The Bakersfield Fire Department, police department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Kern County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol came togther for the ceremony to pay respects to those who lost their lives 20 years ago.

“Today we are honoring and remembering all the lives lost on that tragic day, September 11, 2001," BFD Chief Codi Adams said.

Local resident, Jeff Thielscher, says he lost people that day and wanted to remember them.

“I'm here to honor those who have fallen on 9/11: the firefighters, the police officers, the first responders, the citizens, the pilots, everybody because that was a tragic day in our lives. It was probably the worst day of my life ever," Thielscher said.

Also in Bakersfield – SSD alarms gave free lunches to first responders to show their support and remembrance for that tragic day.

“I mean even when we’re doing the event, we’re prepping for the event, there’s a lot of emotion that goes along with that. It makes us remember that us as Americans, we need to unify and this is just a way that we can help represent that,” said Tye Peterson, operations manager of SSD alarms.

In Delano, national service branches came together for a 5K run to mark the occasion.

“Today we’re here on 9/11 to do a memorial run, 5k event with our other service branches, the navy and the army recruiting offices as well," said Patrick Callico, recruiter for the California Army National Guard.

Callico also says they do the run for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“When you pass away, people tend to forget the things, why we do what we do, what we fight for. So these little small events of remembrance it shows those who gave their lives, gave the ultimate sacrifice, we still honor you, we still thank you and that’s why we do these things," Callico said.

Thielscher also adds, it’s a day he will still always remember.

“I was just here to honor their memory and to never forget because we can never forget this day and we have to be vigilant to make sure that it never happens again," Thielscher said.