BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors are holding a week long jersey raffle to help a local boy who recently suffered heart failure.

12-year-old Adam Hurst is in the hospital after successful surgery to place a heart pump. Adam is currently in stable condition and will remain in the hospital until a donor heart is available.

All proceeds from the raffle will help cover the family's expenses.

Adam is a Jr. Condor and an avid Condors fan.