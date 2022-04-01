Watch
Country, gospel singer Josh Turner to play Bakersfield Fox Theater

Posted at 9:25 AM, Apr 01, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Country and gospel singer Josh Turner is coming to the Bakersfield Fox Theater in May.

The platinum-selling artist's show is set for 7:30 p.m. May 19th. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 8th. You can get yours early at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 7th, by using the code "HOMETOWN."

Turner's albums have sold more than 8 million copies and he's been nominated for multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM awards. Turner's hits include “Hometown Girl,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Your Man,” “Time Is Love,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance” and “Long Black Train.”

