BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Just in time for the holidays a classic Bakersfield venue is re-opening.

According to a post on the Crystal Palace Facebook page, the venue will be open again soon with a soft opening set for Friday.

An event happening Friday, Dinner and Dancing with Stampede and Vince Galindo, will start at 6:30 p.m. Limited reservations are available.

The Palace has more events to come and all of them can be found on their website.