DanceNation to host third annual recital at Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — DanceNation will host its third annual recital on June 11th at the Bakersfield Fox Theater.

The Bakersfield dance company will have two performances, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., of "Snow White and the Enchanted Forest." There will also be performances by the company and showcase teams as well as numerous jazz, tap, and hip-hop routines.

Tickets are on sale online for the 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows, at the Fox Theater box office, or by calling 661-324-1369. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.