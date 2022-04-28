Watch
DanceNation to host third annual recital at Fox Theater

23ABC News
A file image shows the clock tower of the Historic Fox Theater in Bakersfield, Calif.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Apr 28, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — DanceNation will host its third annual recital on June 11th at the Bakersfield Fox Theater.

The Bakersfield dance company will have two performances, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., of "Snow White and the Enchanted Forest." There will also be performances by the company and showcase teams as well as numerous jazz, tap, and hip-hop routines.

Tickets are on sale online for the 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows, at the Fox Theater box office, or by calling 661-324-1369. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

