Dave Landau's show at Bakersfield Fox Theater canceled

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Comedian Dave Landau's Jan. 13th show at the Bakersfield Fox theater has been canceled, said the Fox Theater.

According to the Fox Theater, it was canceled due to a COVID-19 related circumstance beyond their control.

Refunds have been issued to the card used at purchase and will take approximately 30 days to appear on your statement. If you purchased tickets with cash, please visit Fox Theater's office with your tickets and ID to process your refund (11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday).