Donate a pint of blood, get a coupon for a pint of Dewar's ice cream

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is partnering with Dewar’s Ice Cream Parlor for two blood drives.

People that donate a pint of blood on July 14th and July 21st at the Dewar's blood drives will receive a coupon for a pint of ice cream.

The July 14th blood drive is from 2-7 p.m. at 1120 Eye St. The July 21st blood drive is from 2-7 p.m. at 2700 Calloway Drive.

To make an appointment, please visit Houchin Community Blood Bank's website.

Blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with a parent or guardian's consent. A photo ID with a date of birth is all that is needed to start saving lives.