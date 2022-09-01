Donate blood at Houchin Blood Bank, get free Kern County Fair tickets

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Starting Thursday, Sept. 21st, people who donate blood at Houchin Community Blood Bank will receive 2 free adult tickets, while supplies last, to this year's Kern County Fair.

The offer is good at all Houchin donor centers (Bolthouse, Truxtun, and Oswell) as well as their mobile blood drives.

Donors will also be entered into a weekly drawing for unlimited ride coupons.

If interested in donating blood, platelets or plasma, you can schedule an appointment on Houchin's website or call 661-323-4222.

Center hours are: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Donors must be in good health, weigh 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent). A photo ID with date of birth is also needed in order to donate.