Donate blood at Three-Way Chevrolet for a chance to win a Chevrolet Trailblazer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three-Way Chevrolet is hosting a blood donation event Saturday, Oct. 30. Donors will be entered for a chance to win a 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the prize is courtesy of Houchin Community Blood Bank and Three-Way Chevrolet.

"The entire team here at Three-Way Chevrolet Co. is once again proud to partner with Houchin Community Blood Bank to raise community awareness that by donating blood you are giving the gift of life to someone in need,” said Ted Nicholas, President and CEO.

“This gift is truly part of the circle of life, as at some time in each of our lives, we will all need or have a loved one in need of this life-saving gift. We are counting on the community of Kern County to once again do what we do best and that is to give generously and often to those in need.”