Donating blood could get you passes to the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you’re looking to go to the Kern County Fair donating blood can get you free tickets. Houchin Community Blood Bank and the Kern County Fair are holding their 9th Annual Pint for a Pass.

Donors with successful blood donations will be given two free admission passes to the Kern County Fair.

"It’s just a great time of year to encourage people to come back and bring light to the blood shortage and just show the importance of donating blood," explained Rachel Parlier, the marketing manager at Houchin Community Blood Bank.

Donors will also be entered into a weekly drawing for unlimited ride coupons. Donors like Brittney Guinling are excited about the opportunity to give blood and also get tickets to the fair.

"It definitely makes it more fun to donate when we get a cool t-shirt or fair tickets."

The requirements to donate are you must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent and you need a photo ID with your date of birth.

Pint for a Pass is available at all donor centers, which include Bolthouse, Truxtun, and Oswell.