Watch
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

Dust off your capes for CASA's Superhero Run

items.[0].image.alt
CASA of Kern County/Facebook
CASA of Kern County Superhero Run
Posted at 3:28 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 18:28:37-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dust off your capes for CASA's Superhero Run set for Oct. 30th.

The event set for The Park at River Walk is back in-person and features a 2k, 5k, or 10k run/walk with also a virtual option.

Participants receive a t-shirt, medal, and a swag bag. You can register here.

There will be superhero guest appearances, mascot dance-off, a costume contest, vendor booths, raffle prizes, music, food, a media run, and even a rock wall for superheroes to climb.

All proceeds raised from the event stay in Kern County to help advocate for children navigating the foster care system who have experienced abuse or neglect.

23ABC is a sponsor of this event.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids