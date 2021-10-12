BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dust off your capes for CASA's Superhero Run set for Oct. 30th.

The event set for The Park at River Walk is back in-person and features a 2k, 5k, or 10k run/walk with also a virtual option.

Participants receive a t-shirt, medal, and a swag bag. You can register here.

There will be superhero guest appearances, mascot dance-off, a costume contest, vendor booths, raffle prizes, music, food, a media run, and even a rock wall for superheroes to climb.

All proceeds raised from the event stay in Kern County to help advocate for children navigating the foster care system who have experienced abuse or neglect.

23ABC is a sponsor of this event.