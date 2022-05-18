Dutch Bros to host annual fundraiser for MDA

(KERO) — Dutch Bros Coffee is hosting its 6th annual Drink One for Dane day on Friday, May 20th.

The company will donate a portion of proceeds from all of its drive-thru coffee shops to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The MDA is the leading non-profit for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) research, care, and advocacy.

Co-founder Dane Boersma started Dutch Bros with his brother, Travis, in 1992. Dane died from ALS in 2009. Dutch Bros and the Boersma family started Drink One for Dane to bring awareness and find a cure for the disease.

"On May 20th, our customers can make a massive difference with their daily cup of coffee. Drink One for Dane is a reminder of the resilience of those who have suffered and are suffering from ALS," said Travis Boersma, co-founder and executive chairman of Dutch Bros. "We appreciate our continued partnership with the Muscular Dystrophy Association and are proud to support the vital mission of finding a cause and cure for ALS."

So far, Dutch Bros has donated more than $10 million to MDA. People can also donate directly online.