Easter Egg-citement is coming to Emerald Cove Park in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — North of the River Recreation and Park District will be holding its annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 8, 2023 at Emerald Cove Park on Patton Way at Hageman Road in Bakersfield.

"Every spring, NOR carefully hides thousands of eggs in Emerald Cove Park," said Superintendent of Recreation and Community Services Jasmin Lobasso in a statement to the press. "We host one of the biggest Easter Egg hunts in the area."

The park will have four separate areas designated for different age groups for children between ages 1 and 10 years. Participants will hunt through the park for eggs filled with candy, and one lucky winner in each age group will find a Golden Ticket for a special prize.

Kids should bring their own baskets for collecting eggs, and parents should bring their cameras for photos with the Easter Bunny from 9:15 to 9:45 am. The hunt starts at 10:00 am, and according to Lobasso, it's a race to grab as many eggs as possible, so participants will want to get there early.

For more information about the Easter Egg Hunt, as well as other upcoming NOR events and activities, you can visit the NORFun website and follow NOR on Facebook.