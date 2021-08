BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield's Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital is looking to hire registered nurses, certified nursing technicians, and occupational therapists.

The hiring event is set for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1st.

The occupational therapist and registered nurse full-time positions have a $10,000 sign-on bonus available.

The event will be at the hospital located at 5001 Commerce Drive.