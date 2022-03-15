'Enter the Dragon' coming to Bakersfield Fox

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One of the greatest martial arts movies of all-time is coming the Bakersfield Fox Theater on Monday, March 21st as part of its "Cults & Classics" series.

The Bruce Lee classic "Enter the Dragon" can be seen in all its splendor at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

The plot centers around Lee attending a martial arts tournament private island owned by a crime lord.

The last filmed appearance before Lee's death in 1973, the "Dragon" cast features John Saxon, Jim Kelly, and Bolo Yeung.

Tickets are $5 and available online, through the Fox Theater box office, or by calling 661-324-1369.