Events in Kern County to ring in the new year

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — If you're planning on staying in Kern County for the end of 2021, there are plenty of events happening around Bakersfield for you to enjoy.

Stars Theatre Restaurant is ringing in the new year by celebrating the Roaring '20s with a "Great Gatsby" themed celebration.

You can dress up in your best flapper attire or grab your pinstriped suit and enjoy dancing, cocktails, and performances from local artists. Tickets start at $30.

Or you can go out for a night of dancing at the Padre Hotel in downtown Bakersfield.

Guests are invited to dance through the decades starting at 9 p.m. New Year's Eve. Admission is only for those 21-years-old or older and tickets start at $25.

Plus the Buck Owen's Crystal Palace is also hosting a New Year's bash with live music, party favors, a four-course meal, and a champagne toast when the clock strikes 12.

Tickets are $100 dollars per person and seating is limited.