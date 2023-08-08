Events look to raise funds for The Blessing Corner expansion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One local faith-based nonprofit, The Blessing Corner, has outgrown its current space and they are looking to expand its warehouse. But they need the community's help.

That's why they are partnering with Women Leaders in Business to host two special events to raise funds for the warehouse expansion.

The first is a Bunco Game Night and Raffle on Thursday, August 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Stockdale Country Club. The second is a drive-thru barbecue event at Tasteful Selections in September.

Both events are proudly sponsored by 23ABC.