Watch Now
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

Events look to raise funds for The Blessing Corner expansion

The first is a Bunco Game Night and Raffle on Thursday, August 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Stockdale Country Club. The second is a drive-thru barbecue event at Tasteful Selections in September.
Blessing Corner Outreach (FILE)
23ABC News
Blessing Corner Outreach (FILE)
Posted at 4:37 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 19:37:35-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One local faith-based nonprofit, The Blessing Corner, has outgrown its current space and they are looking to expand its warehouse. But they need the community's help.

That's why they are partnering with Women Leaders in Business to host two special events to raise funds for the warehouse expansion.

The first is a Bunco Game Night and Raffle on Thursday, August 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Stockdale Country Club. The second is a drive-thru barbecue event at Tasteful Selections in September.

Both events are proudly sponsored by 23ABC.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mulan Ticket Sweepstakes

Win Tickets to see Mulan