Ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder headed to Bakersfield Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder is headed to the Bakersfield Fox Theater on May 15th.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24th, online, at the Fox Theater box office, or by calling 661-324-1369. You can get an earlier ticket with the code "GUITAR" starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22nd.

Felder was elected into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Eagles in 1998 and was their lead guitarist from 1974-2001. The Florida-born musician also formed The Continentals as a teen with Stephen Stills.

Felder is the New York Times best-selling author of "Heaven and Hell: My Life in The Eagles (1974-2001)."

He'll be joined on tour by fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dave Mason. Mason is best known as an original member of Traffic. The British band also featured Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi, and Chris Wood and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

Mason has also collaborated on some famous albums including George Harrison’s "All Things Must Pass" and Jimi Hendrix’s "Electric Ladyland." Mason even played acoustic guitar on Hendrix's hit version of Bob Dylan's “All Along the Watchtower.”