First responder mental health retreat fundraiser coming to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For the first responder community, mental health is a big part of the job. One organization, Public Safety Professionals Retreat, serves this community by offering intensive, 6-week-long retreats for EMTs, firefighters, and law enforcement officers that focus on maintaining their psychological well-being, coping with stress and trauma, and understanding that whatever they're going through, they're not going through it alone.

To help PSPR help as many first responders as possible, the organization is hosting its 2nd annual Ohana Koa ("Family of Warriors") Luau Fundraiser on August 26.

There are a variety of donor and sponsor packages available ranging in price from $100 to $1,500 for people or groups who want to attend the luau and help the first responder community at the same time.

For more information about Public Safety Professionals Retreat and the Ohana Koa Luau, please visit the PSPR website.