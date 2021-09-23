Free CHP class for teen drivers set for Sept. 28

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A two-hour free class for teen drivers and their parents or guardians is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 28.

The class is part of the California Highway Patrol's Smart Start program.

Issues discussed during the class include safe driving habits, tips to avoid a crash, and consequences of making poor choices.

Space is limited, but you can register by calling the Bakersfield CHP office at 661-396-6600.

The class will be at the Bakersfield CHP 420 Club at 3910 Alfred Harrell Highway.