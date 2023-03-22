Garden Fest is Back!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After a four-year pandemic hiatus, Garden Fest is returning to the Panorama Campus of Bakersfield College.

On Saturday, April 15 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, in Renegade Park on the southeast side of campus, Bakersfield's premiere springtime garden event, featuring Bakersfield College's Environmental Horticulture and Agriculture programs, will be back in full bloom.

Garden Fest began as an annual plant sale at the college and eventually grew into an event that draws thousands of visitors every year.

"We have not been able to hold it since 2019 and are ecstatic to welcome back our friends and neighbors to celebrate spring and to visit the new gardens of Bakersfield College," said Lindsay Ono, professor of Environmental Horticulture at BC.

This year's Garden Fest, themed "Here We Grow Again," features all the things the community remembers, including more than 150 vendors offering home and garden tips and products, as well as arts and crafts, an on-site farmers market, meals at Bakersfield College's Renegade Room, and Country Garden seminars with a host of industry professionals in everything from landscaping to organic cooking.

2023 also sees some additions to Garden Fest, including a beer and wine garden, food trucks, and the brand new Garden Fest Carnival with games and prizes, presented by the Bakersfield College Student Clubs and Organizations.

Admission and parking at Garden Fest is free to the public. Proceeds from Garden Fest benefit the horticulture program at Bakersfield College. Please visit BC's Agriculture Department's webpage to find contact information if you would like to know more.