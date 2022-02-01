Garden Pathways to host 'Heart of the Country' event at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Garden Pathways will host “Heart of the Country,” an evening of music and inspiration, on Thursday, Feb. 3rd at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace.

The sold-out event starts at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:45 p.m. Musical guests are Stan Ellis & Stampede Band, La Marcha Sound, Las Calíope, La Revancha, and Amy Adams &The Rising Stars.

Proceeds will benefit Garden Pathways mentoring and education programs for at-risk and low-income families and youth.

The event is sold out, but Garden Pathways welcomes donations in support of mentoring and education.