GET Bus announces cut back on services due to COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Golden Empire Transit announced that they are reducing their services starting February 6 because of COVID-19 and staffing shortages.
The board approved this decision on January 18. They will still be providing some services, and in a press release they mentioned that they are taking every precaution to protect the health and safety of riders and employees.
They’re asking customers to refer to their weekend schedule for more information. You can find the schedule on their website, through their App or their customer service line at 661-869-2GET.
Their press release shows their reduced schedule as of February 6:
- Fixed Route buses will operate 6:30am – 7:00pm daily.
- On-Demand Paratransit will operate for medically necessary appointments ONLY (Doctors appointment, Pharmacy and Grocery Store).
- On-Demand will follow the weekend route schedule of 7am to 7pm daily.
- X-92 to IKEA will run a regular schedule.