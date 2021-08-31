GET Bus to offer free rides in September

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Golden Empire Transit District (GET) will offer free bus rides in September.

All fixed GET bus routes and On-Demand Paratransit will be free from Sept. 1st through Sept. 30th. GET’s On-Demand Microtransit service will continue to collect its standard fare.

“This is GET’s gift to Bakersfield as we welcome customers back to our services” said Karen King, GET’s CEO, in a press release. “GET offers a safe comfortable ride to get you where you need to go for FREE for the entire month of September.”