Get rid of bulky waste at free Kern County Public Works event

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Looking to get rid of unwanted bulky waste?

The Kern County Public Works Department is hosting a Bulky Waste Collection Event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 28th at Taft Veterans Hall.

The event is free for Kern County residents and can only be dropped off the time and day of the event.

Items accepted include, but aren't limited to, refrigerators, water heaters, mattresses, furniture, barbecue grills and other large household waste.

Items that won't be accepted include, but aren't limited to, tires, green waste (lawn clippings, leaves, etc.), household trash, hazardous waste, and construction and remodeling waste. No commercial waste will be accepted.

Residents in the unincorporated metro-Bakersfield area are able to schedule a curbside bulky waste pickup for up to two items per month by calling 661-322-6863.

Taft Veterans Hall is located at 218 Taylor St.

Kern County Public Works sponsors these events to address and prevent illegal dumping.

Large household items make up a large portion of waste found at illegal dumpsites, according to the Kern County Public Works.

For more information, visit the Kern Public Works website.

