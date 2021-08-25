Get rid of your hazardous waste at free Kern County Public Works Department

(KERO) — Kern County Public Works Department announced its monthly free household hazardous waste collection event schedule for September.

Here's the schedule for the one-day collection events:

Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill: 12001 Tehachapi Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., September 4th.

McFarland-Delano Transfer Station: 11249 Stradley Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., September 18th.

Lebec Transfer Station: 300 Landfill Road, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., September 25th.

Commercial or business waste will not be accepted.

Household hazardous waste can also be dropped off at these permanent sites:

Metro-Bakersfield SWF: 4951 Standard Street, every Wednesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mojave SWF: 17035 Finnin Street, the first Saturday of every other month (January, March, May, July, September, November) from 9 a.m. to noon

Ridgecrest SWF: 3301 Bowman Road, is open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

When traveling with hazardous waste, it’s important to practice safe transportation procedures.

Kern County Public Works Department offers these safety guidelines:

Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container.

Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled.

Do not mix materials.

Keep materials separated and away from passengers.

What is considered household hazardous waste?

Residential hazardous wastes are products, purchased for use in or around the home, that when improperly discarded, may threaten human health or the environment.

These products include: household cleaners, pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, pet care products, paint products, photographic chemicals, swimming pool chemicals, and automotive products and fluids.