GET Stuff the Bus, CAP-K food drive helping to Feed the Need in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC is sponsoring Feed the Need throughout the Kern County Fair and beyond.

Right now, the Community Action Partnership of Kern is partnering with Starbucks and local food banks to collect non-perishable canned foods at participating Starbucks locations until September 25th.

Even after the fair is over, the spirit of giving continues. On October 14th, Golden Empire Transit is hosting its Stuff the Bus event all day, from 4:00 am until 6:00 pm. GET will hold the event at the Southwest GETBus terminal at Valley Plaza Mall.

If you would like to donate to Feed the Need but can’t attend an event, you can still donate at CAP-K’s website. Just $10 dollars allows a local food bank to purchase 70 pounds of food.