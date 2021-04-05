Give Big Kern kicks off Easter Sunday, 128 charities taking part

Easter Sunday is the first day to donate to local non profits taking part in Give Big Kern. This year, 128 organizations are asking for your generosity, Kern County.

“When they show up, they show up in a big way, let me tell you,” Dee Slade, President and Executive Director of the African-American Network of Kern County said. “2020 was a year where a lot of organizations didn’t know if they were going to make any money.”

What Slade told 23ABC: At last year’s Give Big kern, our county came through for them, donating during the April to May fundraising period and she says, even after.

Hosted by the Kern Community Foundation, Give Big Kern’s goal, according to their website, is to create visibility and raise funds for local charitable organizations. It’s something they’ve been doing since 2016.

“So many amazing organizations are taking part this year,” Slade said. "Oh gosh, a lot of us do such amazing work. It’s amazing to come together, and raise our funding.”

The $1000 The African-American Network of Kern County, is hoping to raise, will go toward their “each one, teach one, partners in progress” and Buffalo Soldiers program.

Some of their efforts including education, cultural and financial literacy, African-American and Kern County history, and advocacy. Slade said Give Big Kern is one of their main fundraisers, and they’ve been participating since the beginning.

“It’s really helped me a lot, because it’s opened me up to what fundraising is about,” Glenda Woolfolk, the Founder, CEO and President of No Sister Left Behind said. “To be a part of such a big fundraiser, I’m so excited! So excited!”

Meanwhile, Woolfolk said No Sister Left Behind is taking part in Give Big Kern for the first time.

“They actually reached out to me, because I’m a new non profit on the block as you said. Louis Medina from the Kern Community Foundation always sends me the latest and greatest, anything to help non profits be successful,” Woolfolk said.

The Kern Community Foundation even recently awarded No Sister Left behind a $25,000 dollar grant through their Women's and Girls' Fund. That money is getting their workshops and programming for all women, and specifically Black women off the ground, but they are hoping to raise $20,000 dollars more.

“There’s never been a program that addresses the well being of Black women in those seven areas: social, mental, emotional, physical, financial, career and community well being, so all those things are holistic,” Woolfolk said. “We’re doing a holistic approach to the Black woman, to make her a better person and be able to thrive in life.”