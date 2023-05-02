Give Big Kern starts Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's one of Kern County's largest fundraising events and it is back! Give Big Kern officially returns today!

Give Big Kern is observed on the first Tuesday of May to foster local philanthropy in support of non-profits and charities.

According to Give Big Kern, "since its launch in 2016, Give Big Kern has raised more than $3 million from thousands of community members to benefit hundreds of hard-working local charities. This one-day of online giving offers the opportunity for everyone to support a cause they care about."

The event is hosted by the Kern Community Foundation and the day-long fundraising event kicks off Tuesday.

You can donate by heading to the Give Big Kern website.