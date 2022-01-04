Got the Dot Blood Drive to held at Me n Ed's Pizzeria

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — JJ’s Legacy’s Got the Dot High School Leadership Program is partnering with Houchin Blood Bank and Me n Ed's Pizzeria for a blood drive on Saturday, Jan. 15th.

Me n Ed's is offering a voucher a free personal pizza for each person who donates during the Got the Dot blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In 2016, the JJ's Legacy team developed the “Got the Dot" High School Leadership Program to bring awareness about the importance of registering to become an organ, eye and tissue donor.

Me n Ed's Pizzeria is located at 4701 Panama Lane.