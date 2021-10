BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Head to the pumpkin patch on Wednesday, Oct. 27th for Stay Focused Ministries' 'What the Hay' event.

The ministry will offer free pumpkins for children and pumpkin carving kits while supplies last. The event also features free candy, face painting, popcorn and music.

The pumpkin patch event will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in back of the Stay Focused Ministries' office at 1225 California Ave.