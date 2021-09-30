Watch
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

Help alleviate hunger in Kern County with 'Rhythm & Roots'

items.[0].image.alt
Golden Empire Gleaners
Golden Empire Gleaners presents Rhythm & Roots!
Rhythm & Roots
Posted at 12:12 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 15:12:43-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Golden Empire Gleaners is hosting ‘Rhythm & Roots’ with live music by John Pemberton.

The event will be on November 4 for a night full of live music, raffle items, and food and drinks. The event will benefit the Golden Empire Gleaners efforts to alleviate hunger in Kern County.

The Golden Empire Gleaners have fed millions of Kern County residents for 36 years. Last year, over 200,000 people were served by distributing two million pounds of food.

Visit their website to learn more about the sponsorship opportunities and purchase tickets.We are grateful for your support of the Golden Empire Gleaners!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids