Help alleviate hunger in Kern County with 'Rhythm & Roots'

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Golden Empire Gleaners is hosting ‘Rhythm & Roots’ with live music by John Pemberton.

The event will be on November 4 for a night full of live music, raffle items, and food and drinks. The event will benefit the Golden Empire Gleaners efforts to alleviate hunger in Kern County.

The Golden Empire Gleaners have fed millions of Kern County residents for 36 years. Last year, over 200,000 people were served by distributing two million pounds of food.

Visit their website to learn more about the sponsorship opportunities and purchase tickets.We are grateful for your support of the Golden Empire Gleaners!