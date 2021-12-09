Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's holiday party returns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting a holiday party, the first in nearly two years, and the community is invited to take part on Thursday, Dec. 9th.

"We haven't seen the community or we haven't had any social events in a year and nine months, so we want to invite everyone to come down to spread some holiday cheer," said Jay Tamsi, from the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. "We want to have some fun all for a good cause."

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Marriott downtown at the Convention Center.

Attendance is free although you're asked to bring an unwrapped toy for children or teenagers. A gift card is also an option to donate.

All donations will go towards the Boys and Girls Club in Lamont and other organizations for children.

You can also drop items off at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's office and they'll make sure that your gifts get to children in need.

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is located at 1601 H St., Suite 201A.