BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Due to the ongoing pandemic, Hoffmann Hospice Voices of Inspiration 2021 has been canceled.

According to a press release, those who have purchased tickets will be contacted in the next couple of weeks.

Voices of Inspiration with speakers former President George Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush was scheduled for Oct. 27th at Mechanics Bank Arena.

For more information, call 661-410-1010.