BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Living Museum announced Tuesday that due to rainy and muddy conditions HolidayLights is canceled for Tuesday night.

"The safety of CALM’s guests and volunteers is our top priority," CALM said in a statement.

Anyone who has purchased tickets for Tuesday, Dec. 14th, may exchange their ticket for a different night or get a refund. To request an exchange or refund, email HolidayLights@kern.org.