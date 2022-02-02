Honor Flight's monthly breakfast set for Elks Lodge on Feb. 3rd

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Honor Flight is gathering up Kern County veterans for its monthly breakfast Thursday morning.

The breakfast starts at 9 a.m. and doors open at 8 a.m. at the Elks Lodge.

More than 200 veterans turned out for the last breakfast on Jan. 6th which was the first gathering since March 2020.

The event filled with many reunions for people who hadn't seen each other during that entire break for COVID.

Also Honor Flight 44 is in the planning stages and is heading back to Washington on may 3rd.. With a second flight happening in the fall on oct. 18th.