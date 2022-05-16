Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party coming to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Bakersfield's Mechanics Bank Arena in September.

There'll be three performances spread out over the weekend of Sept. 10th and 11. Tickets go on sale online at 10 a.m. Friday, May 20th.

The fun gets underway at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10th; 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10th; and noon Sunday, Sept. 11th.

Crash Zone passes are available to purchase and allow access to a two-and-a-half hour Crash Zone Pre-Show Party where fans get to see the monster trucks on the competition floor. Each pass also includes a lanyard, souvenir pass, and an autograph card.