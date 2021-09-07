Houchin Community Blood Bank to host blood drive in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Houchin Community Blood Bank will host a blood drive in Tehachapi on Sept. 21st.

The blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Parks District’s West Park, 490 W. D Street.

To reserve a time, click here.

Walk-ins are welcome if all the reservation times fill up.

To help save time, fill out the donor questionnaire prior to arrival (must be done same day of the donation) from home and print it or screenshot the barcode for staff to scan and save a few minutes.

The event is a collaboration between Houchin Community Blood Bank, Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District and the City of Tehachapi.

