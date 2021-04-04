How local organizations and churches are celebrating Easter weekend

Easter is the first major holiday since the pandemic with a large vaccination rollout. Governor Newsom said that as of last night, 18.5 to 19 million Californians have been vaccinated.

With looser restrictions in the red tier, Churches and local organizations are celebrating the springtime holiday in unique ways, one local church holding a movie night and an Easter egg hunt Easter Eve.

“ For believers, this is a great opportunity to reflect on what Jesus has done for us. He died for our sins. But I think it’s also just that hope of life to come,” Angelo Frazier, Pastor of Outreach and Care at Riverlakes Community Church said.

This pandemic, he said, has separated people from one another. Frazier felt it’s important to still celebrate the holiday and make sure people can connect, especially now.

“Yes, many people have lost their lives, and some but there are other issues that have come up too like mental health,” Frazier said. “We as humans were made for each other. The Bible talks about how it’s not good for man to be alone.”

Riverlakes Community Church has been continuing outdoor services throughout the pandemic. The church kicked off their Easter festivities with a Good Friday service and then an outdoor Easter Family Night on Saturday. Hundreds were in attendance at the event that featured a screening of Toy Story 4, an Easter egg hunt and even a concert.

While not enforced, masks and social distancing were encouraged. Frazier said Riverlakes will have an outdoor Easter service Sunday at 9am. He added they’re expecting a couple thousand to attend, but have an option to stream the service too. Baptisms will follow, a tradition the church does every Easter Sunday.

“Baptisms celebrate the death and resurrections of Jesus, so to have that on Easter is pretty cool,” Frazier said.

Like any kid looking for Easter eggs, 23ABC has hunted for more Easter events.

The Bakersfield Police Department is hosting an Easter Egg hunt. They’ve hidden 30 eggs throughout the city, so kids in each of the six police zones can have the chance to win an Easter prize.

Sunday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. The Blessing Corner outreach and friends will host their giveaway. It will be at 101 Union Avenue, and they will be handing out food: Easter eggs, clothing, shoes and toys. It is a drive up and walk up event and kids must be present to get the giveaways.

