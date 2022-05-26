Husky National STOL competition taking place in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The Husky National STOL, a competition that holds aviation events all over the United States, has teamed up with the city of Tehachapi and the Tehachapi Municipal Airport to bring you the exciting sport of STOL this Memorial Day Weekend.

This is the first and only West Coast event for the series' 2022 season.

STOL, an acronym for "short takeoff and landing" is currently the fastest-growing aviation motorsport in the industry with competitions popping up all over the U.S. and abroad.

Open practice begins Friday at 1:30 p.m. Competition starts this Saturday, May 28, at 11 a.m.

The event will be open to the public at the Tehachapi Municipal Airport and will offer an up-close and personal experience with the pilots and their aircraft.

Ticket information is available online. Friday's practice is free. For Saturday's show, gates open at 10 a.m.