Ice Cube, Cypress Hill coming to Bakersfield for May concert at Mechanics Bank Arena

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A "legendary" line-up of West Coast-based hip hop starts are coming to town as part of the "Bakasfield Blaze" concert at the Mechanics Bank Arena.

Among the artists scheduled to perform are Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, DJ Quik, Suga Free, Berner, Baby Bash, 2ndIInone and WC.

The concert will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, and are expected to be between $59 and $349.

According to Mechanics Bank Arena, "ticket holders can upgrade their night by adding the Corona Premier Experience to their ticket. Including access to the exclusive Corona Premier Club before the show, complimentary hors d'oeuvres, and premium parking on the first floor of the Arena parking structure, the Corona Premier Experience is the premier way to attend a concert. Fans can add the upgrade package at AXS.com."