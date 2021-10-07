Italian street painting comes to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local art tradition since 1998, the annual Via Arté Italian Street Painting Festival comes to the Bakersfield Museum of Art.

On Oct. 16 and 17, the festival will be held at The Marketplace from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The goal is to have professional artists use their imagination using the asphalt as their canvas just like the classic Italian Street Painting style.

This year, the festival will feature both professional artists and community-favorite Via Bambino children’s area, where children and their adults can create their own chalk masterpieces. Families can purchase a box of chalk and a 2’ x 2’ square area for $20.

The festival is welcoming back high school student groups. Student groups from more than a dozen are high schools will work in teams to showcase their own creative talents at this year’s festival.

This will be the fourth year BMoA has a “Write Your Own Ticket” Opportunity Drawing where one lucky person will win $2,500 worth of travel anywhere in the world courtesy of Uniglobe Travel.

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at the Via Arté festival, or by calling or visiting Bakersfield Museum of Art. The drawing will be held on Sunday, October 17 at 4:00 PM at the Via Arté festival.

More information and a detailed schedule of events can be found on their website.