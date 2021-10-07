Watch
23ABC Community Connection

Actions

JJ’s Legacy announces its sixth annual Grillin’ and Brewin’ event

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Larry Crowe/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Falling-off-the-bone barbecued ribs with chili-ale sauce are seen in this June 7, 2010 photo. These ribs are started with a par boiling then finished up by indirect heat on the grill. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)
BBQ
Posted at 12:21 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 15:21:40-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Get your grub on! JJ’s Legacy is having a BBQ prepared by the local award-winning competition BBQ team, the Ridge Route Boys.

The popular Kelly Twins Dueling Pianos will also return again this year. The event is also supporting veterans in honor of Veterans Day.

The anticipated fundraising event will be taking place on Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. It’ll be held at their new location, The Iron Lilly Venue.

The fundraiser is to help ‘JJ’s Legacy Got the Dot High School Leadership Program’, which helps educate local students about the importance of registering to become an organ, eye and tissue donor.

The tickets will be $55 in advance and $65 at the door. The ticket includes BBQ meal and two drinks.

For more information visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids