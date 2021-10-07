JJ’s Legacy announces its sixth annual Grillin’ and Brewin’ event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Get your grub on! JJ’s Legacy is having a BBQ prepared by the local award-winning competition BBQ team, the Ridge Route Boys.

The popular Kelly Twins Dueling Pianos will also return again this year. The event is also supporting veterans in honor of Veterans Day.

The anticipated fundraising event will be taking place on Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. It’ll be held at their new location, The Iron Lilly Venue.

The fundraiser is to help ‘JJ’s Legacy Got the Dot High School Leadership Program’, which helps educate local students about the importance of registering to become an organ, eye and tissue donor.

The tickets will be $55 in advance and $65 at the door. The ticket includes BBQ meal and two drinks.

For more information visit their website.